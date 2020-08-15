PG&E says more power outages could happen Saturday night amid ongoing heatwave

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E said Saturday that anticipated hot weather and related energy demand could prompt a second night of rotating power outages for its customers.

The utility said the rotating power outages could happen Saturday between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. but no decisions have been made about power being shut off as of Saturday afternoon. The California Independent System Operator has not made a decision for local electric companies in the state and would make one later today, according to PG&E.

Power outages Saturday would be on a rotating basis and could last from one to two hours at a time to impacted customers, PG&E said.

PG&E says CalISO issued a Grid Warning Notice across the state and it continues to monitor weather forecasts.

In the meantime, PG&E is asking residents to conserve energy use through Wednesday night.

On Friday, PG&E says it was directed by CalISO to turn off power to approximately 220,000 customers in its California service area. Thousands more across the state also had their power shut off.

