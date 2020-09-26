PG&E says it may have to cut power to some southern Kern County customers because of strong winds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E says it is monitoring the potential for strong winds beginning Sunday and is alerting some customers in southern Kern County that their power may have to be shut off to reduce wildfire risk.

In a statement, the utility said dry, offshore wind is expected to begin early Sunday morning lasting through Monday, but the majority of potentially affected customers were in Northern California.

PG&E said a potential power shut off could affect up 27 customers in Kern County in an area south of Arvin near Fort Tejon.

Map of potentially affected area for Public Safety Power Shutoff by PG&E beginning Sunday, Sept. 27.

In all, about 97,000 customers in portions of 15 counties throughout the state could have their power shut off beginning Sunday.

You can check the status of the Public Safety Power Shutoff at this link and selecting Kern County in the dropdown menu.