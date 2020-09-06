PG&E says it is notifying customers of possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E said it is monitoring the possibility of strong winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday and will notify customers that their power may need to be shut off to lower the risk of destructive wildfires.

The utility said Saturday that customers in 17 counties, including portions of Kern County, are receiving 48-hour notices of the potential for Public Safety Power Shutoffs on Monday and Tuesday. Possible shutoffs could affect up to 103,000 of its customers throughout the state. Most of the counties that could be affected are in Northern California, according to a release.

The PSPS warning is separate from any heat-related rotating outages that remain possible as a heatwave is expected to continue through the Labor Day holiday. A Flex Alert remained in place between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, PG&E’s website lists approximately 54 customers in Kern County could be impacted by a PSPS outage.

PG&E said it is notifying customers in portions of the following counties: Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Sonoma, Tehama, Tuolumne and Yuba.

Forecasted Offshore Dry Wind Event Means PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of 17 Counties – Customers Who Might Be Affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff Receiving 48-Hour Notifications Tonight https://t.co/1eN5pK3P23 pic.twitter.com/TbVKmN8N8f — PG&E (@PGE4Me) September 6, 2020

PG&E customers are urged to keep their contact information up to date. You can visit PG&E’s website to update your information.