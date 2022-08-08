BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The blast shattered windows, roared like a jet engine and sucked the air out of the room where Gloria Ruckman stood after having breastfed her 17-day-old son.

Struggling to breathe, Ruckman wrapped her son in a firefighter jacket owned by her husband and told her mother they needed to leave. They rushed through the yard and got to the padlocked gate, which Ruckman’s mother struggled to open. Ruckman fell and steam rose from her back as blisters started to form.

The women and child managed to escape the conflagration, attorney Daniel Rodriguez told a Kern County jury Monday, but did not emerge unscathed.

Ruckman, her husband, Robert Ruckman, son, Robert Elias Ruckman, mother, Amalia Leal and her husband, Gil Leal are suing PG&E, blaming the utility for the Nov. 13, 2015, gas pipeline explosion at Wible and Houghton roads that destroyed the Ruckmans’ home and inflicted burns to both women. Ruckman spent months in a burn center and underwent multiple surgical procedures to replace, charred dead skin.

Also being sued are Big N Deep Agricultural Development, which hit the pipeline, and Ag-Wise, which hired Big N Deep for the job.

Rodriguez, representing the Ruckmans, began his opening statement Monday morning by telling the jury PG&E, in the years before the blast, publicly touted itself as a “safety-first” company while ignoring staffing and equipment needs and failing to provide proper supervision for marking pipelines.

When digging is scheduled at a location, PG&E receives a ticket to mark all pipelines in the area within 48 hours. In rural areas, 4-foot stakes are required for the marking, and markers must be no more than 50 feet apart.

Additionally, the marking must occur within 48 hours. PG&E management made it known jobs would be at risk if there were late tickets, Rodriguez said.

But the company didn’t hire the hundreds of extra locators needed to mark the lines, Rodriguez said. Those working in that department began to cut corners.

They started falsifying tickets, writing they had marked lines when they hadn’t or only marking portions of a line,” Rodriguez said.

“It takes hard work,” he said. “It takes commitment. And, most of all, it takes corporate management that cares.”

In the Wible road case, the locator failed to mark an entire field within the dig area, Rodriguez said, displaying documents subpoenaed from the California Public Utilities Commission, which provides oversight of PG&E. That locator also used the wrong type of markers — 18-inch flags — and placed them in some cases hundreds of feet apart.

Bulldozer operator Joseph Michael Ojeda, driving through an unmarked field, hit the pipeline, the explosion lauching the 90-ton vehicle 30 feet through the air and flipping it upside down. Ojeda’s body, found even further away, was incinerated.

This article will be updated.