BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over 8,500 PG&E customers are without power in Bakersfield Tuesday night because of power outages caused by the weather, according to the PG&E website.

Power outage in southwest Bakersfield Tuesday night: PG&E.

The PG&E power outage map is reporting a power outage in southwest Bakersfield impacting 3,952 customers near Ming Avenue, Ashe Road and White Lane. The outage started at 7:36 p.m. and a preliminary investigation showed weather caused the outage.

Power outage in east Bakersfield Tuesday night: PG&E.

The outage map is reporting another power outage in east Bakersfield impacting 4,556 customers near Truxtun and California avenues. The outage started at 7:29 p.m. and a preliminary investigation showed weather caused the outage.

Power outage south of Bakersfield Tuesday night: PG&E.

According to the PG&E outage map, 1,140 customers south of Bakersfield are impacted by a power outage. The power outage is reported near Weedpatch Highway and East Panama Lane and it started at 7:31 p.m. A preliminary investigation showed weather caused the outage.

It is not immediately clear when power will be restored to the power outages.