BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 2,705 PG&E customers without power in south and southwest Bakersfield, according to PG&E.

The PG&E website reported one power outage in south Bakersfield near South H Street and Pacheco Road at 2:27 p.m. that is impacting 1,884 customers. According to the PG&E website, the estimated power restoration time is 5:30 p.m.

The PG&E website reported a separate outage in southwest Bakersfield near Stine Road and Panama and Berkshire roads this power outage is impacting 821 customers. According to the PG&E website, the estimated power restoration time is 5:30 p.m.

It is not immediately clear what caused the power outages.