BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E is working to repair an underground gas leak that was reported Monday afternoon at Myra A. Noble Elementary School in northeast Bakersfield, according to a release from the Bakersfield City School District.

In a letter shared with parents of Myra A. Noble Elementary, BCSD said the district was notified of the gas leak around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The leak was located in the water utility box buried underground.

School officials were also notified parents Monday that the school’s gas would have to be turned off in order to repair the leak, the letter said.

PG&E crews were on scene Tuesday morning working on the leak. Officials were unable to confirm when the leak will repaired and when the gas will be turned back on.

Parents are strongly encouraged to make sure their students are dressed appropriately for the brisk weather conditions. Some classrooms use electric heating systems and are not affected, the district said.

Classes will continue as scheduled as repairs to the utility gas pose no threat to students and school staff.