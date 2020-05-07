PG&E reminding customers to update contact information ahead of wildfire season

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E is reminding customers ahead of wildfire season to update contact information with the utility if they have a new cell number or preferred email address so they can receive advance notice of a Public Safety Power Shutoff due to high temperatures, hot winds and dry vegetation.

Click here or call the PG&E contact center at 1-866-743-6589 to update numbers and email addresses.

“Extreme weather threats can change quickly,” the utility said in a release. “PG&E’s goal, dependent on weather and other factors, is to send customer alerts through automated calls, texts and emails two days ahead, again one day ahead, and again just prior to shutting off power.”

