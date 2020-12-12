PG&E relocating electric lines near Hwy. 99 and Panama Lane this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Pacific Gas & Electric Company is relocating electric lines in southeast Bakersfield this weekend.

The utility said the project is taking place Saturday and Sunday near the intersection of Panama Lane and Highway 99 between Wible Road and S. H Street. The segment being replaced begins on Dennen Street in the Popeye’s parking lot and continues across the 99 for about 900 feet towards Colony Street.

PG&E said contractors are using bucket trucks and other equipment to lift crews over Panama Lane and Highway 99 to make the upgrades.

Work hours vary and electrical service will not be impacted, according to the company. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.