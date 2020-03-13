PG&E putting moratorium on non-payment power disconnections amid coronavirus concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E says it is implementing a moratorium on disconnecting service to customers because of non-payment or other hardships resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The utility says this policy is for residential and business customers until further notice.

In a release Thursday, PG&E says it is offering its most flexible pay plans to customers who become affected by the coronavirus.

The company also said it is instructing employees who come in contact with the public to limit personal interactions like avoiding handshakes and wearing protective gloves while in customers’ homes.

People who visit PG&E offices and are sick or have symptoms of illness are being asked to make payments online or by phone by calling 877-704-8470.