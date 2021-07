BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP says a portion of Highway 58 has been closed Sunday for emergency PG&E repairs.

CHP says westbound lanes on Highway 58 are closed at Mount Vernon Avenue and eastbound lanes are closed at Cottonwood Road.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports PG&E is replacing a power pole. Repairs began at around 11:30 a.m.

They advise motorists to use alternate routes. The closure could remain in place until late Sunday night.