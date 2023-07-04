BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 1,278 homes and businesses without power in parts of south and southeast Bakersfield Tuesday evening.

According to PG&E’s power outage website, the power outage is impacting areas near South Union Avenue, Highway 58 and East California Avenue.

The power outage was reported around 9:10 p.m. and power is estimated to be restored to the impacted areas around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to PG&E.

At one point in the night, 4,496 homes and businesses were without power in the area, according to the PG&E power outage map.