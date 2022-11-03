Update: The power outage has been cleared from the PG&E outage map and power has been restored, according to PG&E.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage is impacting 979 customers in the Rosedale area Thursday morning, according to the PG&E outage map.

The power outage started at 5:40 a.m. and the estimated restoration time is 9:15 a.m., according to the PG&E website.

PG&E’s preliminary investigation determined the power outage was caused by weather.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.