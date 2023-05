BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 902 PG&E homes and businesses in portions of northwest and southwest Bakersfield without power Monday evening.

The impacted areas are near Stockdale Highway, the Westside Parkway, Allen and Brimhall roads.

The power outage started at about 7:17 p.m. and the estimated restoration time is about 10:45 p.m., according to PG&E’s outage website.

PG&E is investigating the cause of this power outage.