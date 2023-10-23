UPDATE: Power has been restored to the impacted areas, according to PG&E officials.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage is impacting 1,494 customers in the Oildale area Monday morning.

According to the PG&E power outage map, the outage was reported at 10:03 a.m. The power outage is impacting areas near Roberts Lane, Airport Drive, State Road and Decatur Street.

The affected area’s power is expected to be restored at 12:15 p.m., according to PG&E.

According to the PG&E website, crews are investigating the cause of this power outage.

This is a developing story.