BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage is impacting about 1,100 homes and businesses in the Oildale area Monday evening, according to the PG&E power outage map.

The power outage map shows the power outage affecting 1,123 customers near Roberts Lane, Airport Drive, Beardsley Avenue and Willow Drive.

The outage started at 6:23 p.m. and the estimated power restoration time is 9:30 p.m., according to PG&E.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, traffic lights are out at the Roberts Lane and Airport Driver intersections.

