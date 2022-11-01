Update: The power outage has been cleared from the PG&E outage map and power has been restored, according to PG&E.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage in east Bakersfield is impacting 2,249 customers Tuesday night, according to the PG&E outage map.

The power outage is impacting areas near Oswell Street and Morning Drive, according to the PG&E website.

The power outage started at 9:14 p.m. and the estimated restoration time is 12:15 a.m., according to the PG&E website.

According to the PG&E website, the power outage was caused by weather conditions.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.