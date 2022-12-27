Update (7:47 p.m.): According to the PG&E power outage map 732 PG&E customers are without power and the estimated restoration time is 10 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to the PG&E power outage map there are 1,676 PG&E customers without power in Northwest Bakersfield.

The power outage is impacting areas near Olive and Calloway drives and Coffee and Hageman roads, according to PG&E.

The power outage started at 6:32 p.m. and the estimated restoration time is 9:45 p.m. PG&E is investigating the cause of the power outage.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.