BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 1,123 PG&E customers in the Oildale area without power Wednesday night, according to the PG&E power outage map website.

The power outage is impacting homes and businesses near Oildale Drive, Beardsley Avenue, Roberts Lane and Willow Drive, according to the PG&E website.

According to the website, the power outage started at about 7:54 p.m. and power is expected to be restored at about 11:15 p.m.

PG&E crews are investigating the cause of the outage, according to the website.