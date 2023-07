BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 2,034 PG&E customers without power in northeast Bakersfield Monday night, according to the PG&E power outage map.

The power outage was reported at 7:38 p.m., according to PG&E. The power outage is impacting areas near Morning Drive, highways 178 and 184 and the City in the Hills area.

PG&E has not posted an estimated restoration time on its website.

This is a developing story.