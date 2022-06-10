BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A massive PG&E power outage is affecting over 29,000 homes and businesses Friday night.

PG&E says 29,184 homes and businesses have lost power Friday at around 8:15 p.m. The outage is affecting large portions of southwest Bakersfield and areas in south Bakersfield.

A majority of the outages are in southwest Bakersfield in areas south of Stockdale Highway to just south of Taft Highway. Areas along White Lane to South Union Avenue are also affected.

PG&E estimates power will be restored by 11:30 p.m.