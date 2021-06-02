PG&E power outage affecting more than 3,700 Northwest Bakersfield homes, businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 3,700 homes and business are without power because of a power outage in Northwest Bakersfield amid scorching temperatures.

According to PG&E’s website, two outages are affecting thousands of homes and businesses. The first outage was reported at around 5:13 p.m. affecting about 2,400 customers. The outage is affecting homes around the area of Calloway Drive south to Hageman Road, and north to Seventh Standard.

PG&E estimates power would be restored at around 8:30 p.m. in the area.

Another outage was reported at around 6:30 p.m. affecting 1,320 customers in neighborhoods surrounding the intersection of Hageman Road and Fruitvale Avenue.

PG&E estimates power would be restored at around 9:45 p.m. in the area.

17’s Chief Meteorologist Alissa Carlson said today’s high was 106 degrees in Bakersfield.

Check back for updates.