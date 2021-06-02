PG&E power outage affecting more than 3,700 Northwest Bakersfield homes, businesses

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 3,700 homes and business are without power because of a power outage in Northwest Bakersfield amid scorching temperatures.

According to PG&E’s website, two outages are affecting thousands of homes and businesses. The first outage was reported at around 5:13 p.m. affecting about 2,400 customers. The outage is affecting homes around the area of Calloway Drive south to Hageman Road, and north to Seventh Standard.

PG&E estimates power would be restored at around 8:30 p.m. in the area.

Another outage was reported at around 6:30 p.m. affecting 1,320 customers in neighborhoods surrounding the intersection of Hageman Road and Fruitvale Avenue.

PG&E estimates power would be restored at around 9:45 p.m. in the area.

17’s Chief Meteorologist Alissa Carlson said today’s high was 106 degrees in Bakersfield.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News