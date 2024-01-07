BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over 1,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in southwest Bakersfield were without power due to multiple outages.

According to the PG&E outage map, two power outages were first reported at approximately 2:46 p.m. and 2:48 p.m. Sunday. Areas on Stine Road near Panama Lane and Berkshire Road were affected.

Approximately 656 customers were affected in the area of Stine Road and Panama Lane, according to PG&E. Power has since been restored in that area.

Approximately 397 customers are still being affected in the area east of Stine Road near Berkshire Road as of Sunday afternoon, according to PG&E.

The estimated power restoration time for the area east of Stine Road near Berkshire Road is 8:15 p.m., PG&E said.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.