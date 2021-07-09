UPDATE: Power remains out for about 600 homes, businesses in Northwest Bakersfield

UPDATE (9:45 p.m.): PG&E says an equipment issue caused an outage for thousands in Northwest Bakersfield on Friday night.

According to PG&E’s website, 606 customers remained without power at around 9:45 p.m.

Power is estimated to be restored to customers by 11:15 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E outage has knocked out power to over 2,000 homes and businesses in Northwest Bakersfield.

PG&E reports the outage is affecting residents and businesses in the area of Coffee and Hageman roads since around 8 p.m., according to its website. The utility says 2,073 customers are without power.

Estimated time for restoration is 11:15 p.m., PG&E says.

A cause of the outage was not immediately known.

We will update this story as we learn more information.