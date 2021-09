BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage is affecting more than 4,000 homes and businesses in areas of Southwest and Northwest Bakersfield.

The outage was first reported just before 9 p.m. according to a PG&E outage map. The utility says 4,091 customers were affected in areas south of Rosedale Highway between Renfro and Greely roads.

PG&E estimates power will be restored by 12:30 a.m.

