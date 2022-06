BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage in Oildale is affecting over 1,300 homes and businesses Friday night.

According to a PG&E outage map, the outage is affecting 1,343 customers since around 7:30 p.m. The outage is primarily in the areas between North Chester Avenue and West China Grade Loop.

There was no estimated time to restore power in the area, PG&E said on its website.