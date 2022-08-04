BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage in southwest Bakersfield is currently impacting approximately 14,376 customers, according to the PG&E website.

The outage is impacting homes and businesses in parts of southwest Bakersfield, according to the PG&E website. A PG&E spokesperson said power is expected to be restored by 7:30 p.m.

The cause of the of the outage is under investigation.

The outage has closed stores early at The Marketplace on Ming Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.