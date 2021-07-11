UPDATE: PG&E outages affecting thousands in Bakersfield

UPDATE (8 p.m.): PG&E’s website lists 5,303 homes and businesses are without power because of the weather. Sunday’s temperature reached 111 degrees in Bakersfield breaking a record set in 1961.

UPDATE (7:55 p.m.): A power outage has knocked out power to nearly 5,000 homes and businesses in Northwest Bakersfield, according to PG&E.

The weather related outages have knocked out power to 5,423 customers, according to PG&E’s website at around 7:20 p.m.

In Northwest Bakersfield, outages are affecting residents in an area north of the Westside Parkway between Allen Road and Calloway Drive and south of Olive Drive.

There is no estimate for when power would be restored.

UPDATE (7:23 p.m.): Power has been restored to many in Southwest Bakersfield following a power outage Sunday evening. 1,329 homes and businesses are still without power, according to PG&E’s website.

A map showed the outage affecting neighborhoods near Ming Avenue and New Stine Road.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A weather-related outage has knocked out power to more than 4,000 PG&E homes and businesses Sunday evening in Southwest Bakersfield.

According to PG&E’s website, the outage was reported just after 6:30 p.m. The outage is affecting 4,232 customers, the company says.

A map shows the outages are primarily in neighborhoods near Ming Avenue and New Stine Road. A neighborhood near White Lane and Ashe Road was also affected.

There was no estimate for when power would be restored.

We will update this story as we learn more information.