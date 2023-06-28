BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E has tips for customers on ways to reduce your energy bill and stay safe during the heatwave season.

The company advised adjusting your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher after cooling your home in the morning. They also advised turning it off, or warming your home up to 80 degrees or higher, when you’re away.

PG&E also suggested replacing air filters monthly, closing shades in the afternoon and avoiding turning on ovens on hot days.

For more information on how to keep you energy bills low during the warm weather, visit the PG&E website.