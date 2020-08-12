PG&E offers energy-saving tips as children begin distance learning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E is offering money-saving tips and energy-saving programs as children start using electronic devices for distance learning this school year.

The utility’s third-party programs are offering services, some at no cost, to support energy efficiency needs. To learn more, visit here.

Customers can compare and shop for energy-efficient appliances and electronics to reduce costs.

Additionally, smart thermostat rebates of up to $100 are available when replacing a current thermostat with a smart device. More information can be found here.

To save money with children using computers and tablets for distance learning, PG&E recommends plugging electronics into a power strip so products are only on when in use, adjusting TVs to a less bright display, and minimizing the number of times the refrigerator door is open.

For more information rate plan options, go here.

