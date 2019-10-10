PG&E: Number of Kern customers to be impacted by outages reduced to 4,600

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E officials said they estimate 4,600 customers in Kern County will be impacted by planned outages, a massive reduction from the previously estimated 42,000 customers.

The announcement came during a 6 p.m. press conference in San Francisco as officials said changing weather patterns led them to drastically cut the number of affected customers.

At noon Wednesday, Southern California Edison cut power to 65 customers in Horse Canyon and Bird Spring Canyon due to high winds in areas with elevated wildfire risk.

Planned power outages began early Wednesday in Northern California due to weather conditions posing an increased fire risk.