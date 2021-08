UPDATE (3:08 p.m.): The outage was no longer listed on PG&E’s website.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 4,000 PG&E customers are without power in northwest Bakersfield, according to the utility.

The outage at about 11:37 a.m. knocked out power to a total of 4,020 customers. Power is expected to be restored by 4:45 p.m., PG&E says.

The cause was unknown.

The boundaries of the outage are roughly from Allen Road to Coffee Road and from Hageman Road to the Westside Parkway.