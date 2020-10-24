PG&E may shut off power to over 600 customers Sunday in Kern County because of winds, wildfire threat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E said that 649 Kern County customers, and thousands more in Northern California, may have their power shut off this weekend because of strong winds and the potential for wildfires.

The utility announced Friday that it is expecting to begin shutting off power to those 649 Kern County customers beginning Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. They said they are monitoring an offshore wind event along with dry conditions that could increase fire risk.

In all, about 466,000 customers in parts of 38 counties may have their power shutoff. The vast majority of the potentially affected customers are in Northern California counties where power is expected to be shut off Sunday morning. PG&E estimates the windy conditions to last through Tuesday.

PG&E said the highest probability for shutoffs were in portions of southern Kern County, northern and western Sacramento Valley, Northern and Central Sierra and higher terrain in the Bay Area, the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Central Coast.

Photo: PG&E

A map of potentially affected customers in Kern County shows the shutoffs are expected in unincorporated areas east and southeast of Bakersfield, and near the Kern County-Los Angeles county line.

PG&E’s PSPS website shows power is expected to be restored for Kern customers by 10 p.m. on Oct. 27.

PG&E customers can check the latest from PG&E on the Public Safety Power Shutoff at this link.