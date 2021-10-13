PG&E may have PSPS in Kern Thursday

PG&E has sent out a one-day notification to 12 counties, including Kern County, stating they may have to shut off power for public safety.

The company says that due to a wind event along with the current drought conditions it may need to turn the power off tomorrow evening. In Kern County this could possibly effect 657 customers, including 34 medical baseline customers.

PG&E’s shutoff will include customers in East Bakersfield in the are of Comanche Drive and south of Bakersfield in the Fort Tejon and Lebec areas ,according to the PG&E PSPS outage map.

The estimated shutoff time is from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the estimated restoration time is October 17 at 12 p.m.

If power is shutoff Thursday evening, this would be the second PSPS from PG&E this week.

Southern California Edison does not have any Kern County customers under consideration for a PSPS at this time, according to SoCal Edison’s outage map.