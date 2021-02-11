PG&E: Make sure balloons don’t add to Valentine’s Day sparks

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Balloons, chocolates and flowers abound on Valentine’s Day, but PG&E is asking that metallic balloons be kept indoors or secured with a weight as they can cause serious problems if they come in contact with power lines.

“Last year, metallic balloons were the cause of 453 power outages across PG&E’s service area in Northern and Central California, disrupting electric service to more than 250,000 homes and businesses,” the utility said in a release.

In addition to disrupting service, the combination of metallic balloons and power lines can result in property damage or even injuries. And Bakersfield is no stranger to these outages.

PG&E said the top five cities in its coverage area that reported balloon-related outages were Bakersfield, San Jose, Oakland, Stockton and San Francisco. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News