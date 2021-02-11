PG&E: Make sure balloons don’t add to Valentine’s Day sparks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Balloons, chocolates and flowers abound on Valentine’s Day, but PG&E is asking that metallic balloons be kept indoors or secured with a weight as they can cause serious problems if they come in contact with power lines.

“Last year, metallic balloons were the cause of 453 power outages across PG&E’s service area in Northern and Central California, disrupting electric service to more than 250,000 homes and businesses,” the utility said in a release.

In addition to disrupting service, the combination of metallic balloons and power lines can result in property damage or even injuries. And Bakersfield is no stranger to these outages.

PG&E said the top five cities in its coverage area that reported balloon-related outages were Bakersfield, San Jose, Oakland, Stockton and San Francisco.