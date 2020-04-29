PG&E joins with foundation to help elderly, those with disabilities get backup power during public safety power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E announced it is partnering with the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers to help the elderly and those with disabilities get backup power in the event of a public safety power shutoff.

The program will let local centers provide qualifying customers who use electrical medical devices with backup portable batteries through a grant, lease-to-own or the FreedomTech low-interest loan program, a PG&E release said. Transportation resources, lodging and food, emergency planning, education and outreach about PG&E programs such as Medical Baseline also will be part of the program.



Applications for portable backup batteries will be available online and at Independent Living Centers across the state, the release said.

Customers can find the location of Independent Living Centers by visiting www.cfilc.org/find-ilc.