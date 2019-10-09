PG&E issues tips on safely using backup power sources, driving during outages

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E has released tips reminding residents to safely use backup power sources and drive with caution during power outages.

PG&E tweeted the tips as it shut off power to hundreds of thousands of residents statewide due to weather conditions that increased potential fire risks.

The tips urged residents to follow all safety instructions provided by the manufacturer of whatever backup power source they use.

Don’t exceed the capacity of the source, PG&E said, and use only properly sized extension cords between the device you’re using and the source.

If using a fuel burning generator, make sure it has proper ventilation as carbon monoxide poisoning can be fatal. And, the utility said, never connect a generator to another power source, including PG&E power lines.

When driving during power outages, approach intersections with caution and treat non-working traffic signals as stop signs, PG&E said. Be aware of your surroundings.