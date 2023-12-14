BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Santa Ana winds are set to pick up across California Friday and there’s a chance PG&E could be shutting off power at some Kern residences for public safety.

Due to the wind event and current conditions including dry vegetation and little rainfall in the area, PG&E has begun sending advanced notifications to customers in targeted areas where PG&E may need to proactively turn power off for safety to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized powerlines.

The “Public Safety Power Shutoff” could potentially impact 816 customers and 43 medical baseline customers.

To see if your residence may be impacted by this possible power shut-off, click here.