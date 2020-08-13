PG&E urging customers to conserve electricity as Flex Alert called for on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E is asking customers to conserve electricity as a statewide Flex Alert has been declared for Friday.

The Flex Alert, issued by the agency managing the state’s power grid, is a call to immediately conserve electricity and shift power demand to off-peak hours to ease the strain on the grid, PG&E said in a release. The state Independent System Operator issued the alert because of expected high temperatures and increased electricity usage from residential air conditioning.

The alert has been issued for 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

PG&E is asking customers to follow energy-saving tips such as adjusting the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher if health permits, or to turn it off if not home.

Draw drapes and turn off unnecessary lighting, unplug phone chargers, power strips and other equipment not being used, and avoid using electrical appliances and devices, PG&E said. Wait until after 10 p.m. before doing laundry, washing dishes, vacuuming or going on the computer.