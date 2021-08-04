PG&E employees handing out backpacks with school supplies to BCSD students next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E is partnering with the Bakersfield City School District to provide around 400 backpacks and school supplies to students at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School on Monday.

The giveaway will take place at 10:30 a.m. during an orientation at the school, located at 1100 Citadel. Every student at the event will receive a new backpack stuffed with almost twenty back-to-school items including pencils, note pads, crayons, highlighters and rulers.

Each backpack will also include a pair of ear buds to use with Chromebooks, according to PG&E. All items were purchased through a grant from PG&E.