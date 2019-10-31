PG&E declares partial weather ‘all clear’ for northern Kern County following latest power shutoff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E has given a weather “all clear” for portions of northern Kern County and will begin inspections of its equipment before restoring power to customers.

PG&E said it expects to give a full weather “all clear” Thursday morning.

PG&E says before power can be restored, its crews will have to inspect powerlines and other equipment and make any repairs before fully restoring power. That process begins at first light Thursday, the utlity said.

The latest round of public safety power shutoffs affected about 800 customers in Kern County.