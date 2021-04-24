PG&E customers could see lower bills this month due to California Climate Credit

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Pacific Gas & Electric Company says California residents could see lower energy bills this month, thanks to the California Climate Credit.

PG&E said the credit, created by the California Public Utilities Commission, will lower bills by $41.82 for residential customers receiving both natural gas and electric service this month. For natural gas-only residential customers, PG&E said the credit will be $24.62, and for electric-only residential customers, the credit will be $17.20.

You don’t need to do anything to receive the credit, according to the company. It will automatically appear as a line item on your bill. 

