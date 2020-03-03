PG&E asking customers to update contact information ahead of possible early start to wildfire season

PG&E is preparing for wildfire season by encouraging customers to update their contact information to stay updated for potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

The utility is now sending postcards to more than 200,000 customers throughout the state.

PG&E is asking customers to update their phone numbers, email addresses, and other key information in case they need to be contacted for future power shutoffs.

The postcards are being sent to customers who have incomplete or no contact information on file.

A drier than expected January and February could mean wildfire season oculd begin sooner than expected PG&E officials warned.

You can always update your contact information by visiting PG&E’s website or by calling PG&E at 1-866-743-6589.