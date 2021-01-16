PG&E announces potential power shut off for about 760 Kern customers because of winds, dry conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E says it could shut off power to about 760 customers in Kern County on Monday night due to dry conditions and strong winds that could damage equipment and potentially cause wildfires.

The areas potentially affected were unincorporated areas primarily in southern Kern County at the Grapevine, according to a map on PG&E’s website.

The strong winds are expected in the area beginning Monday evening lasting through Wednesday morning, PG&E said.

Photo: PG&E map

The utility called the potential Public Safety Power Shutoff were targeted to approximately 21,000 residents and businesses in nine counties, including Kern County, on Monday, Jan. 18.

In a statement, PG&E said it has begun to notify customers about the potential for outages. The outages could affect customers in Calaveras, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Tuolumne counties.

Find out more about the potential for outages on PG&E’s website.