PG&E and other agencies send reminders for holiday safety

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E on Thursday sent a news release in coordination with local law enforcement and firefighters urging the public to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday weekend responsibly and stay safe.

For fireworks safety, an adult should always light fireworks and supervise children around them, the release said. Keep a water source nearby, stay clear of power lines and flammable materials and, if a electric equipment is hit or a power line comes down, keep away and call 911 and PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.

Wear a face covering when outside to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, maintain physical distancing of 6 feet from others and wash your hands frequently, the release says. Many beaches and parks will be closed, but for those who get in the water, keep an eye on young children, check flotation devices for leaks and don’t swim near a dam or powerhouse.

The release reminds residents to never use generators, propane heaters, grills or charcoal indoors due to carbon monoxide risks. Wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a protection factor of at least 15 when outdoors, drink plenty of water and watch for signs of heat stroke in hot weather.

If power goes out, use battery-operated flashlights, not candles, the release says. Those with generators should have them installed by a licensed electrician in a well-ventilated area.

To find out about outages, go to pge.com or call 1-800-743-5002.