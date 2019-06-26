PG&E advising customers to update contact information

The Pacific Gas and Electric Company has already warned its customers about cutting off the power in the event that a wildfire may break out and now they are asking you to update your contact information.

The wildfire season is now in full swing and PG&E wants to be able to quickly contact you about Public Safety Power Shutoff events.

“With the 2019 wildfire season now upon us, we all need to be better prepared to stay emergency-ready and to keep our families and friends safe,” said Laurie Giammona, PG&E’s senior vice president and chief customer officer. “We are asking our customers to be sure we have their latest contact information so we can do our best to reach them in advance of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff event.”

They are asking customers to update their cell phone numbers, emails and other key information in order to promptly contact you if they need to shut the power off due to threatening conditions.

PG&E would like to contact you 48 hours before, 24 hours before, and again just before shutting off your power.

They also suggests these tips incase of a Public Safety Power Shutoff event:

Have an emergency plan for wildfires and discuss it with your friends, family and neighbors;

· Update or create a go bag or 72-hour kit that can be used if you need to evacuate; and

· Clear defensible space around your home or business.

The best two ways are to contact PG&E at 1-866-743-6589 or visit www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts.