PetSmart offers free Easter Bunny photos
BAKERSFIELD Calif. - PetSmart will be providing customers with Easter Bunny photos at local stores this weekend.
This Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. there will be an Easter Bunny in store for your children and your pet to take a holiday photo.
PetSmart will provide a copy of the photo via email or you can take the photo yourself.
You can share the photo using the #petsmartparties.
Hop on down to your nearest PetSmart to get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny.
Locations:
- 4100 Ming Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309
- 2661 Oswell St, Bakersfield, CA 93306
- 5601 Calloway Dr Suite 100, Bakersfield, CA 93312
