PetSmart offers free Easter Bunny photos

BAKERSFIELD Calif. - PetSmart will be providing customers with Easter Bunny photos at local stores this weekend.

This Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. there will be an Easter Bunny in store for your children and your pet to take a holiday photo.

PetSmart will provide a copy of the photo via email or you can take the photo yourself.

You can share the photo using the #petsmartparties.

Hop on down to your nearest PetSmart to get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

Locations: