Wynken, Blynken and Nod are KGET’s Pets of the Week!

Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA said the male puppies, named after the famous children’s poem by Eugene Field, will be available tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m. at the SPCA, 3000 Gibson St.

For more information about any of the dogs up for adoption, call 661-323-8353.