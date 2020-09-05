Petroleum Club sets up shop at Sundale Country Club

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After 17 years, the Petroleum Club of Bakersfield has found a new home.

The club had to close down when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and lost several members because many were unable to continue membership.

Now the Petroleum Club annonced it is now partnering with and moving to the Sundale Country Club.

Petroleum Club president Dave Plivelich says this will allow members to enjoy golf as well as outdoor dining — something not available at the Petroleum Club before.

“It’s a perfect fit because we’re the only private club in Bakersfield that didn’t have a golf course so now we can proudly say we got that and we can offer all sorts of other ammenities to our members,” Plivelich said.

The Petroleum Club will take over the restaurant, lounge and grill and will open for indoor dining as soon as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

“It was kind of a no-brainer for me,” Sundale Country Club owner Dr. Girish Patel said. “It brings two established institutions together. Petroleum Club is very popular, and I see this course as a jewel in the middle of town.”