Petition to reduce schoolwork for KHSD students garners more than 8,100 signatures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A petition by Kern High School District students to get their schoolwork reduced due to the challenges of learning online had received more than 8,100 signatures as of Friday.

“Just because they are home does not mean they have more time,” the petition says, in part. “Some students have to worry with the constant fear of getting Covid-19 because their parents work near a lot of people and have an increased chance of contracting the virus or some students parents or guardians lost their job due to the pandemic.

“So while students already have to deal with the stress of the virus and wondering where their next meal is going to come from, they also have to deal with the stress of school and the work that their teachers assign to them.”

The district sent the following response:

“This has been a unique opening to the school year. Our goals at the Kern High School District continue to be focused on student learning and success. Evaluating potential learning loss from the spring semester as well as overcoming hurdles of a distance learning environment this school year is a top priority. We continue to work with teachers to ensure students are given the support needed to be successful. It is incredibly important to us that we meet the needs of each and every student.

“Providing instruction in a distance learning environment is new for our staff as well as students and finding the right balance of synchronous and asynchronous interaction is challenging. We appreciate the feedback from our students regarding what they are experiencing, as it informs our work in providing support. As teacher educators, we owe it to our students to continue challenging them in their learning. We will continue to collaborate as a district to ensure the right balance exists between a rigorous, challenging course of study and the necessary student support for success.”